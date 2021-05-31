Fayetteville Memorial Day Parade celebrating new and old traditions

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a year of virtual events, hundreds of people gathered in the village of Fayetteville Monday morning to honor their fallen heroes the best way they know how…with a parade.

The parade route was slightly different, beginning at Highbridge Street and heading east on Route 5 before ending at Beard Park. As a precaution, they did not hand out candy this year.

But after no parade last year, neighbors were happy to be out and about again.

“It’s a special time. And it’s just great to be around, be vaccinated, and just be out enjoying,” said Annie Twichell, who is a veteran herself.

The Twichell’s have been sitting in the same spot on the parade route for decades. When it was cancelled last year, the holiday wasn’t the same for them.

“It was kind of saddening actually but everybody was dealing with it, so, you know that’s the way it went with COVID-19,” said Bob Twichell, Annie’s brother.

The pandemic also kept new neighbors from getting settled in. NewsChannel 9 caught up with one family who just moved to town from Kansas City. The Memorial Day Parade was their first big outing as a family since COVID hit.

“We’re excited to be back out in the community. It feels like we’re getting back to some type of normalcy. And I was excited to bring the kids out for them to experience their first parade,” said Jordan Lothes.