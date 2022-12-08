SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A former pilot from Fayetteville, who believed he was once saved by an Unidentified Submerged Object (USO), was convicted Wednesday, December 7, of lying to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) following a two-day jury trial in Syracuse.

71-year-old, Noah Felice, was convicted in the United States District Court in Syracuse after a jury found him guilty of lying to the FAA after evidence was shown of an FAA application that stated he did not have a criminal history when that was not the case.

Felice did actually have a criminal background, including four prior misdemeanor convictions that included two prior misdemeanor convictions lying on state and local forms. It took less than three days to prove the former pilot, who once said he was saved by a bright light or UFOs, was guilty.

Felice was featured in a 2008 episode of The History Channel’s “UFO Hunters” where he “firmly believed he was saved by a USO” and was “dead for 15 to 20 minutes” before they found his body, he claimed in the show.

Felice was flying a plane with his cousin Mark Anthony Felice off the coast of Catalina Island when they crashed into the water. Felice says he survived but his cousin was pronounced dead.

Felice stated in the episode that he spotted an object just below the surface of the water that looked like a USO that engulfed the plane with a bright light, freezing the controls. In the documentary, the film crew, hosts, and Felice tried to find the plane that crashed near the island by scuba diving and testing a hypothesis in a lab.

However, they concluded after searching the island waters that it “had seemingly vanished” and that the UFOs might have taken the plane to “hide the evidence.”

The crew also determined a simulated turbine machine could be disabled by an electromagnetic pulse but did not actually test this theory with a real plane.

In the end, they didn’t have any evidence to come to a scientific conclusion about the crash, which is plausible because it might not have happened, as Felice is a now a convicted liar.

In the jury trial, the FAA application that Felice was convicted of lying on, was for an airman medical certificate, which is a certificate demonstrating that a pilot is medically fit to fly an aircraft.

The certificate stated that Felice didn’t have a history of criminal convictions and was not receiving medical disability benefits; However, he did have previous criminal convictions and was receiving money from the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA).

Felice also was receiving several thousand dollars a month from the DVA after being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Felice’s sentencing is scheduled for April 19, 2023, in Syracuse, New York, where he faces a term of imprisonment of up to 5 years, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years.

A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors.

This case is being investigated by the Department of Transportation, Office of Inspector General, and the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Thomas Sutcliffe and Paul Tuck.

The conviction was announced by the United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Christopher A. Scharf, Special Agent in Charge, Northeastern Region of the U.S. Department of Transportation, Office of Inspector General, and Christopher F. Algieri, Special Agent in Charge of the Northeast Field Office of the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General.