FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fayetteville Post Office officially has a new name.

It will now be known as the “Corporal George H. Bacel Post Office,” named for its former employees and World War II veteran.

Corporal Bacel was a graduate of Fayetteville-Manlius and a Marine during WWII.

It was hard work to re-name the post office as it took an act of Congress, led by Congressman John Kato, and a law signed by the President of the United States.

“My sister says I just get the chills,” said George Bacel’s daughter Judy Schuth. “It’s just something we never would have saw coming. He just did his thing. He was already around. That’s what my father did. Be with people. Be organized. Be with the veterans. Go to the VA and visit with soldiers that were there.”

Bacel owned “Fayetteville Hairstylists” for 30 years and started Manlius’ American Legion.