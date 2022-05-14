SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of April 24 to April 30, 2022.

One restaurant in Fayetteville, Gino’s Cheese Steak & Onion, failed their inspection with a critical violation.

Critical Violation: improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

Code Requirement: Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

Inspector Findings: Approximately 3 pounds of ham, 3 pounds corned beef, 1 pound Utica greens, 1 pound blue cheese noted between 60-62 °F in prep cooler at cook line, for an undetermined amount of time, discarded. Prep cooler not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous items at or below 45 °F. Cooler was repaired on 4/23 for not holding temperature. After repair it was holding temperature. Recommend to take temperatures throughout day and log it.

The restaurant had no other violations and the inspector notes that the cooler was repaired on April 23.

Below is a list of inspected locations that are operating acceptably:

110 Grill9090 Destiny USA Drive, Fc15Syracuse4/25/2022
Abbotts Frozen Custard4282 Fay RoadOnondaga4/28/2022
Believers Chapel7912 Thompson RoadCicero4/26/2022
Big Dip216 North Main StreetClay4/26/2022
Boom Boom Mex Mex3263 Howlett Hill RoadCamillus4/28/2022
Bridge St. Tavern109 Bridge StreetGeddes4/25/2022
Brooklyn Pickle (The)1600 West Genesee StreetSyracuse4/29/2022
Bull & Bear Roadhouse8201 Oswego RoadClay4/26/2022
Burger King Restaurant #2966300 Thompson RoadDewitt4/26/2022
B’Ville Diner16 East Genesee StreetLysander4/27/2022
Byblos Street Grill Food Trailer223 North Clinton StreetSyracuse4/26/2022
Calcanos Tavern136-138 North Geddes StreetSyracuse4/28/2022
Camillus Bar & Grill72 Genesee StreetCamillus4/29/2022
Camillus Golf Club5690 Bennets Corners RoadCamillus4/27/2022
Charlee’s Ice Cream112 Kasson RoadCamillus4/28/2022
Cheesecake Factory @ Destiny USA306 Hiawatha Boulvard West, J112Syracuse4/27/2022
Cicero Country Pizza8292 Brewerton RoadCicero4/27/2022
Clam Bar (The)3914 Brewerton RoadClay4/27/2022
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 3068400 Pardee RoadCicero4/28/2022
Crave Dessert Studio314 Lakeside RoadGeddes4/28/2022
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que246 West Willow StreetSyracuse4/26/2022
DN SYR @ Airport Kitchen-Commissary1000 Col. Eileen Collins BoulevardDewitt4/28/2022
DN SYR @ Dunkin Donuts1000 Col. Eileen Collins BoulevardDewitt4/28/2022
DN SYR @ Johnny Rockets1000 Col. Eileen Collins BoulevardDewitt4/28/2022
DN SYR @ Middle Ages Bar & Grill1000 Col. Eileen Collins BoulevardDewitt4/28/2022
DN SYR @ Middle Ages Beer Garden1000 Col. Eileen Collins BoulevardDewitt4/28/2022
DN SYR @ SYRenity Bar1000 Col. Eileen Collins BoulevardDewitt4/28/2022
Dolphin Den II1419 Salt Springs RoadDewitt4/27/2022
Don Juan Cafe410 West Seneca TurnpikeSyracuse4/29/2022
Dunkin Donuts2244 Downer StreetVan Buren4/29/2022
Dunkin Donuts306 Fayette StreetManlius4/29/2022
Dunkin Donuts3336 West Genesee StreetGeddes4/29/2022
Dunkin Donuts746 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse4/29/2022
Eagle Tavern7575 Buckley RoadClay4/29/2022
Embassy Suites Syracuse-Destiny311-71 Hiawatha Boulevard WestSyracuse4/29/2022
Fairmount Glen Miniature Golf210 Onondaga RoadCamillus4/29/2022
Food Bank of Central New York7066 Interstate Island RoadVan Buren4/27/2022
Food Bank of CNY – Demo Kitchen7066 Interstate Island RoadVan Buren4/27/2022
Glazed & Confused Syracuse211 North Clinton StreetSyracuse4/29/2022
Golden Spike Pub411 West Manlius StreetDewitt4/28/2022
Good Buddy’s Pub4002 West Genesee StreetCamillus4/25/2022
Green Gate Inn (The)2 Genesee StreetCamillus4/29/2022
Ice Cream Crossing Commissary3345 Milton AvenueCamillus4/25/2022
Jamaka Flavor415 East Washington StreetSyracuse4/26/2022
James Street Mens Community Residenc3606 James StreetSyracuse4/27/2022
Jersey Mike’s Subs3401 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt4/26/2022
Jreck Subs8097 Brewerton RoadCicero4/26/2022
Kentucky Fried Chicken3406 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt4/26/2022
Kentucky Fried Chicken3520 West Genesee StreetCamillus4/29/2022
Koto Japanese Steak House9331 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse4/25/2022
Lee’s Garden Restaurant2601 James StreetSyracuse4/27/2022
Liehs & Steigerwald Mobile Unit1857 Grant BoulevardSyracuse4/24/2022
Nav’s Popcorn2533 James StreetSyracuse4/29/2022
Ocean Sushi7567 Oswego Road, #3Clay4/28/2022
Panera Bread #796530 Towne DriveManlius4/27/2022
Peter’s Polar Parlor3345 Milton AvenueCamillus4/25/2022
Pizza Hut #39665570 Kinne StreetDewitt4/25/2022
Pompey Club (The)7200 Hamilton RoadPompey4/29/2022
Ruby Tuesday6405 Yorktown CircleDewitt4/26/2022
Sacred Heart Basilica927 Park AvenueSyracuse4/25/2022
Sammy Malone’s2 Oswego StreetLysander4/29/2022
Scenic Root (The)301 Fayette StreetManlius4/28/2022
Scoops Ice Cream Shoppe8202 Brewerton RoadCicero4/26/2022
Skaneateles Country Club3344 West Lake RoadSkaneateles4/26/2022
Smoothie King5743 Widewaters ParkwayDewitt4/26/2022
Solvay Fire Department1925 Milton AvenueGeddes4/29/2022
SU – SSIC Syr Community Test Kitchen2610 South Salina StreetSyracuse4/26/2022
Subway357 South Warren Street, Suite 15Syracuse4/29/2022
Sumera Restaurant2204 West Genesee StreetGeddes4/29/2022
Taunton Fire Department4300 Onondaga BoulevardOnondaga4/28/2022
Touch of Broadway Delicatessen6812 Manlius Center RoadDewitt4/28/2022
Tully Hill-N-Dale Country Club6402 Route 80Fabius4/25/2022
Tully’s Good Times7838 Brewerton RoadCicero4/28/2022
United Methodist Church of Fayettevi601 East Genesee StreetManlius4/26/2022
Waffle Overload13505 Middle RoadOnondaga County4/27/2022
Westvale Fish Cove2130 West Genesee StreetGeddes4/28/2022
Westvale Golf Course106 Fireside LaneCamillus4/28/2022