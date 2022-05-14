SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of April 24 to April 30, 2022.

One restaurant in Fayetteville, Gino’s Cheese Steak & Onion, failed their inspection with a critical violation.

Critical Violation: improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.

Code Requirement: Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

Inspector Findings: Approximately 3 pounds of ham, 3 pounds corned beef, 1 pound Utica greens, 1 pound blue cheese noted between 60-62 °F in prep cooler at cook line, for an undetermined amount of time, discarded. Prep cooler not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous items at or below 45 °F. Cooler was repaired on 4/23 for not holding temperature. After repair it was holding temperature. Recommend to take temperatures throughout day and log it.

The restaurant had no other violations and the inspector notes that the cooler was repaired on April 23.

Below is a list of inspected locations that are operating acceptably: