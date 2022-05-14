SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of April 24 to April 30, 2022.
One restaurant in Fayetteville, Gino’s Cheese Steak & Onion, failed their inspection with a critical violation.
Critical Violation: improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods.
Code Requirement: Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.
Inspector Findings: Approximately 3 pounds of ham, 3 pounds corned beef, 1 pound Utica greens, 1 pound blue cheese noted between 60-62 °F in prep cooler at cook line, for an undetermined amount of time, discarded. Prep cooler not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous items at or below 45 °F. Cooler was repaired on 4/23 for not holding temperature. After repair it was holding temperature. Recommend to take temperatures throughout day and log it.
The restaurant had no other violations and the inspector notes that the cooler was repaired on April 23.
Below is a list of inspected locations that are operating acceptably:
|110 Grill
|9090 Destiny USA Drive, Fc15
|Syracuse
|4/25/2022
|Abbotts Frozen Custard
|4282 Fay Road
|Onondaga
|4/28/2022
|Believers Chapel
|7912 Thompson Road
|Cicero
|4/26/2022
|Big Dip
|216 North Main Street
|Clay
|4/26/2022
|Boom Boom Mex Mex
|3263 Howlett Hill Road
|Camillus
|4/28/2022
|Bridge St. Tavern
|109 Bridge Street
|Geddes
|4/25/2022
|Brooklyn Pickle (The)
|1600 West Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|4/29/2022
|Bull & Bear Roadhouse
|8201 Oswego Road
|Clay
|4/26/2022
|Burger King Restaurant #296
|6300 Thompson Road
|Dewitt
|4/26/2022
|B’Ville Diner
|16 East Genesee Street
|Lysander
|4/27/2022
|Byblos Street Grill Food Trailer
|223 North Clinton Street
|Syracuse
|4/26/2022
|Calcanos Tavern
|136-138 North Geddes Street
|Syracuse
|4/28/2022
|Camillus Bar & Grill
|72 Genesee Street
|Camillus
|4/29/2022
|Camillus Golf Club
|5690 Bennets Corners Road
|Camillus
|4/27/2022
|Charlee’s Ice Cream
|112 Kasson Road
|Camillus
|4/28/2022
|Cheesecake Factory @ Destiny USA
|306 Hiawatha Boulvard West, J112
|Syracuse
|4/27/2022
|Cicero Country Pizza
|8292 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|4/27/2022
|Clam Bar (The)
|3914 Brewerton Road
|Clay
|4/27/2022
|Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 306
|8400 Pardee Road
|Cicero
|4/28/2022
|Crave Dessert Studio
|314 Lakeside Road
|Geddes
|4/28/2022
|Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
|246 West Willow Street
|Syracuse
|4/26/2022
|DN SYR @ Airport Kitchen-Commissary
|1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard
|Dewitt
|4/28/2022
|DN SYR @ Dunkin Donuts
|1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard
|Dewitt
|4/28/2022
|DN SYR @ Johnny Rockets
|1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard
|Dewitt
|4/28/2022
|DN SYR @ Middle Ages Bar & Grill
|1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard
|Dewitt
|4/28/2022
|DN SYR @ Middle Ages Beer Garden
|1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard
|Dewitt
|4/28/2022
|DN SYR @ SYRenity Bar
|1000 Col. Eileen Collins Boulevard
|Dewitt
|4/28/2022
|Dolphin Den II
|1419 Salt Springs Road
|Dewitt
|4/27/2022
|Don Juan Cafe
|410 West Seneca Turnpike
|Syracuse
|4/29/2022
|Dunkin Donuts
|2244 Downer Street
|Van Buren
|4/29/2022
|Dunkin Donuts
|306 Fayette Street
|Manlius
|4/29/2022
|Dunkin Donuts
|3336 West Genesee Street
|Geddes
|4/29/2022
|Dunkin Donuts
|746 South Crouse Avenue
|Syracuse
|4/29/2022
|Eagle Tavern
|7575 Buckley Road
|Clay
|4/29/2022
|Embassy Suites Syracuse-Destiny
|311-71 Hiawatha Boulevard West
|Syracuse
|4/29/2022
|Fairmount Glen Miniature Golf
|210 Onondaga Road
|Camillus
|4/29/2022
|Food Bank of Central New York
|7066 Interstate Island Road
|Van Buren
|4/27/2022
|Food Bank of CNY – Demo Kitchen
|7066 Interstate Island Road
|Van Buren
|4/27/2022
|Glazed & Confused Syracuse
|211 North Clinton Street
|Syracuse
|4/29/2022
|Golden Spike Pub
|411 West Manlius Street
|Dewitt
|4/28/2022
|Good Buddy’s Pub
|4002 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|4/25/2022
|Green Gate Inn (The)
|2 Genesee Street
|Camillus
|4/29/2022
|Ice Cream Crossing Commissary
|3345 Milton Avenue
|Camillus
|4/25/2022
|Jamaka Flavor
|415 East Washington Street
|Syracuse
|4/26/2022
|James Street Mens Community Residenc
|3606 James Street
|Syracuse
|4/27/2022
|Jersey Mike’s Subs
|3401 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|4/26/2022
|Jreck Subs
|8097 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|4/26/2022
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|3406 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|4/26/2022
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|3520 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|4/29/2022
|Koto Japanese Steak House
|9331 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|4/25/2022
|Lee’s Garden Restaurant
|2601 James Street
|Syracuse
|4/27/2022
|Liehs & Steigerwald Mobile Unit
|1857 Grant Boulevard
|Syracuse
|4/24/2022
|Nav’s Popcorn
|2533 James Street
|Syracuse
|4/29/2022
|Ocean Sushi
|7567 Oswego Road, #3
|Clay
|4/28/2022
|Panera Bread #796
|530 Towne Drive
|Manlius
|4/27/2022
|Peter’s Polar Parlor
|3345 Milton Avenue
|Camillus
|4/25/2022
|Pizza Hut #39665
|570 Kinne Street
|Dewitt
|4/25/2022
|Pompey Club (The)
|7200 Hamilton Road
|Pompey
|4/29/2022
|Ruby Tuesday
|6405 Yorktown Circle
|Dewitt
|4/26/2022
|Sacred Heart Basilica
|927 Park Avenue
|Syracuse
|4/25/2022
|Sammy Malone’s
|2 Oswego Street
|Lysander
|4/29/2022
|Scenic Root (The)
|301 Fayette Street
|Manlius
|4/28/2022
|Scoops Ice Cream Shoppe
|8202 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|4/26/2022
|Skaneateles Country Club
|3344 West Lake Road
|Skaneateles
|4/26/2022
|Smoothie King
|5743 Widewaters Parkway
|Dewitt
|4/26/2022
|Solvay Fire Department
|1925 Milton Avenue
|Geddes
|4/29/2022
|SU – SSIC Syr Community Test Kitchen
|2610 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|4/26/2022
|Subway
|357 South Warren Street, Suite 15
|Syracuse
|4/29/2022
|Sumera Restaurant
|2204 West Genesee Street
|Geddes
|4/29/2022
|Taunton Fire Department
|4300 Onondaga Boulevard
|Onondaga
|4/28/2022
|Touch of Broadway Delicatessen
|6812 Manlius Center Road
|Dewitt
|4/28/2022
|Tully Hill-N-Dale Country Club
|6402 Route 80
|Fabius
|4/25/2022
|Tully’s Good Times
|7838 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|4/28/2022
|United Methodist Church of Fayettevi
|601 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|4/26/2022
|Waffle Overload
|13505 Middle Road
|Onondaga County
|4/27/2022
|Westvale Fish Cove
|2130 West Genesee Street
|Geddes
|4/28/2022
|Westvale Golf Course
|106 Fireside Lane
|Camillus
|4/28/2022