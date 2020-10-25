Fayetteville school hosts safe trunk-or-treat event for students

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Halloween may look different, but it doesn’t mean the celebrations have to halt. 

This time of year, the Creative Environment Day School in Fayetteville normally holds a Halloween open house, filled with trick-or-treating from classroom to classroom. Instead, they held a safer trunk-or-treat event this year, where kids got candy from the trunks of cars.

Parents also got to know the teachers a little better at the event.

Ashley Karkowski, the Assistant Director at Creative Environment Day School, said, “We’ve been open and going strong this whole time and we just wanted to show everybody that we’re still here and we’re still gonna do it.”

They also had a not so spooky, spook house for the kids.

