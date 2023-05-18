FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s prom weekend and Wyatt Luchsinger is feeling like a king!

“This is awesome,” said Wyatt Luchsinger.

An awesome show of support and love for the junior at Fayetteville-Manlius High School who is valiantly battling pancreatic and liver cancer.

“I knew there was something, but I didn’t know it was going to be nearly this big,” said Luchsinger.

Big, as in police and fire escorts from across Central New York.

The teen got a warm welcome home from his family, friends and the community on Thursday.

“I only thought there was going to be like a motorcycle and I didn’t think there was that many people at the yard, and I was so happy and I actually cried a little bit about it,” said Luchsinger.

Luchsinger was diagnosed in December, and has been receiving treatment at Boston Children’s Hospital. But this weekend, his doctors allowed him to be home for prom!

“It’s been 155 days since he left the house. So we got him home for the first time, it’s awesome,” said Todd Luchsinger, Wyatt’s father.

Luchsinger and his friends already have big plans for prom too!

“After we’ll have a big sleepover and we’re getting tents out and everything, and it will be like a goodbye party for him to head back to Boston,” Sydney King, friend of Luchsinger.

“Overall I am just really glad I am back here,” said Luchsinger.

And so are his many friends and family, grateful for a weekend to remember.

Luchsinger will be attending his high school prom on Saturday at Drumlins Country Club. He will go back to Boston on Sunday.