Fayetteville teen facing weapons charges after loaded handgun found in vehicle during traffic stop

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Fayetteville teen is facing weapons charges after a loaded handgun was found during a traffic stop.

On March 10, just after 5 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on East Genesee Street in DeWitt. During the stop, a drug investigation followed after the smell of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle. During a vehicle search, marijuana and a loaded handgun were found.

Abduallah Abouelamayem, 18, of Fayetteville, was issued a traffic violation ticket, and was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, and unlawful possession of marijuana.