FBI arrests Syracuse man they say played a role in Jan 6 insurrection at U.S. Capitol

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The FBI has announced that a Syracuse man has been arrested in connection with the deadly January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The statement reads:

Syracuse resident Richard Watrous was arrested by our office today for his role in the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots . FBI Albany will continue to work with our colleagues at the Washington Field Office and the United States Attorney’s Office to ensure those who chose to break the law that day are held accountable. Federal Bureau of Investigation in Albany





According to court documents, Watrous told investigators he was inside the capitol for about five minutes, during which he said he felt uneasy with the chaos of the scene, and walked out of the building to sit on the Capitol steps.

The documents say Watrous then heard someone say they were going to Nancy Pelosi’s office before entering the building, and the man came back out crying, apparently having been pepper sprayed, and held a bottle of wine saying “Democratic Convention” that the man said was Nancy Pelosi’s.

Court documents say Watrous walked back into the Capitol building after meeting a female YouTuber who wanted to go inside, then briefly entered the Rotunda. After that, documents say he then left the building a second time to go back to his hotel.

Watrous was arrested by the FBI on charges of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.