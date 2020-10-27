SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, the FBI held a press conference on the disappearance of Tammy Mahoney.
Mahoney was last seen in Oneida in 1981. The 19-year-old Morrisville State College student was hitchhiking south on Route 46 and was picked up and taken to a party on the Oneida Nation.
On Tuesday, the FBI said they believe a person who turned in a wallet to the Oneida Police Department back in 1981 may have the information needed to solve the case. The FBI is looking to speak to the person who dropped it off, and also the person the wallet belongs to. The FBI thinks the owner of the wallet may have been with Mahoney the night she disappeared.
The FBI also wants to know where the wallet was found, as that could provide more information to the investigation.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- FBI hoping to talk to owner of a wallet dropped off in 1981; Could be related to the disappearance of Tammy Mahoney
