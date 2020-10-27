FBI hoping to talk to owner of a wallet dropped off in 1981; Could be related to the disappearance of Tammy Mahoney

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
TAMMY MAHONEY_-761371833568769725

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, the FBI held a press conference on the disappearance of Tammy Mahoney.

Mahoney was last seen in Oneida in 1981. The 19-year-old Morrisville State College student was hitchhiking south on Route 46 and was picked up and taken to a party on the Oneida Nation.

On Tuesday, the FBI said they believe a person who turned in a wallet to the Oneida Police Department back in 1981 may have the information needed to solve the case. The FBI is looking to speak to the person who dropped it off, and also the person the wallet belongs to. The FBI thinks the owner of the wallet may have been with Mahoney the night she disappeared.

The FBI also wants to know where the wallet was found, as that could provide more information to the investigation.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Nicole Sommavilla on Twitter @NeSommavilla.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected