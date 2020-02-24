FBI investigating threats to Jewish Centers; no known threat in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the FBI continues to investigate at least 18 threats to Jewish Community Centers across the country, the JCC of Syracuse said they did not receive a threat.

Despite this, the JCC in Albany did receive a threat.

On Sunday, after receiving a threatening email with the word “bomb” in it, the Albany JCC was evacuated and searched, but no device was found.

There is no word yet on which other locations were threatened.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the following statement on Monday about the Albany JCC:

“We have no additional information. It was a threat that came in through email. These are very hard to track. We’ve had situations before where it comes from overseas but it’s routed through a New York server, or looks like it came through. So it is still ongoing. But it was a, look, just another ugly incident in a series of ugly incidents. I went there yesterday just to make sure everything was being done and under control, but also just to say, you know, I’m sorry. This is not who we are. And I speak for all the good people of New York when I say we’re sorry and we’re sorry you had to feel this. The Jewish community is such an important part of New York. It’s still shocking to me that we could have these situations in New York. I saw it happening all across the country, the synagogue shootings, etcetera. But somehow I thought, well that could never happen here. Not here. Not in New York, with our diversity, with our experience. Jewish community, we have such a sense of interconnection with the Jewish community. I have three brothers-in-law, two of them are Jewish. We’ve had like 42 anti-Semitic incidents in just the past couple of months. I mean, this is an ugliness that is so disturbing. And that it should happen here. Now, we also have in this budget the most aggressive anti-hate crime legislation anywhere. I’m meeting with leaders of the Jewish community later this week to organize an effort. I went to Auschwitz. The only American elected official in Auschwitz. But I went just as a sign of solidarity. Just to say we care and I understand what’s going on. And I don’t want you to think that you’re going through this alone. It’s unacceptable and we are standing in solidarity in every way. And passing a package of laws that says that is the most powerful statement community can make, right? Words, thoughts and prayers, thoughts and prayers, yeah. Let me see what you do, let me see your actions, and that’s how I’ll judge you. And I want to have the strongest laws in the nation in this state.” Gov. Andrew Cuomo

