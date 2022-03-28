(WSYR-TV) — This May, Tammy Mahoney will have been missing for 41 years.

She was last seen May 8, 1981, in Oneida. Monday, the FBI has officially updated the information on Mahoney’s last known whereabouts.

Through extensive investigative work, we now know with certainty Tammy was picked up and brought to a party at a residence on Territory Road (East), off Route 46 in Oneida. Several credible witnesses have come forward with information that Tammy departed the residence on foot after an altercation. No one has seen her since. She was just 19 years old. FBI Albany

The FBI says they are now focused on what happened after Tammy left the party and where she might have ended up.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with Tammy’s sister Denise Sinuk last year on the 40th anniversary of her disappearance, and the family is still holding onto hope that someone has information that can help break the case.

“We hope and pray that we will someday be able to bury her and have a place where we can say our prayers and leave flowers, and we are so appreciative of what the investigation and law enforcement has done to keep this case alive,” Sinuk said.

As of 2019, the FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of her body or helps arrest and prosecute whoever is responsible.

The Oneida Nation is matching the reward with another $20,000.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI’s Albany Office/Utica RA at (315) 731-1781.