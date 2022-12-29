ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security have been investigating a cyber-attack affecting a vendor handling the Onondaga County Clerk’s online record system.

The County Clerk’s office received an update on Wednesday, December 28 from their vendor Cott Systems that they were a victim of organized cyber-attack. They are currently working with forensic specialists to review all affected systems.

“While this is being completed, they are also working with us to identify ways to securely rebuild processes and restore functionality. There are many steps involved in the recovery from this cyber-attack,” said Cott Systems.

As of now, there is no access to deeds, mortgages or other records filed electronically with the County Clerk.

If an emergency, the county can revert back to old-school methods.

“Cott Systems exists to serve you. We acknowledge that time is of the essence and this is an emergency situation,” they added.

There us no estimate yet on how much longer the office will be offline.