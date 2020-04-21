FDA approves first at-home COVID-19 test

The Food and Drug Administration has now authorized the first at-home tests for COVID-19.

The company creating the tests is LabCorp, one of the largest clinical laboratory networks in the world.

The tests called Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kits.

These tests allow patients to collect nasal swab samples at home and then mail the samples in for results.

The FDA says LabCorp will make the tests available in most states in the coming weeks, adding that people will need to have a doctor’s order to get them.