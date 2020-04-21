Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

FDA approves first at-home COVID-19 test

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Food and Drug Administration has now authorized the first at-home tests for COVID-19.

The company creating the tests is LabCorp, one of the largest clinical laboratory networks in the world.

The tests called Pixel by LabCorp COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kits.

These tests allow patients to collect nasal swab samples at home and then mail the samples in for results.

The FDA says LabCorp will make the tests available in most states in the coming weeks, adding that people will need to have a doctor’s order to get them.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected