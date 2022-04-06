CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The pause on federal student loans, began in 2020 to help millions of borrowers during the pandemic. The Biden administration extended the pause through August 31st.

“This is a very good thing,” said Majority Leader Senator Charles Schumer. “Students are suffering under a huge amount of debt.”

For eligible loans, the pause includes:

A suspension of loan payments

0% interest rate

Stopped collections on defaulted loans

It does not apply to most loans held by private banks, schools or other institutions. So if you’re eligible, financial expert Rick Reagan said it’s best not to spend this money you will be saving.

“Either save it, so you can do a lump sum when they do require repayment starting or use it to pay off that high interest rate debt,” Reagan said. “Again, if you’re sitting with credit card debt that’s above 10 percent, you should be taking every cent of this savings and pushing to pay down that debt.”

Reagan said this is the longest pause on repayment that he’s seen in his career.

“We’re going on over two years, while it is great for borrowers, I think it’s important to remember, it’s coming at a cost of about four billion dollars a month to the government. Which is essentially taxpayers,” Reagan said.

Not all federal loans are eligible for this pause. Some that are not eligible include the Federal Perkins Loans not held by the U.S. Department of Education.

To learn more, visit: https://studentaid.gov