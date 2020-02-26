Federal funds secured to fix Wright’s Landing in City of Oswego

Posted: / Updated:

CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wright’s Landing Marina and International Pier in the Port City is getting some major repairs after Lake Ontario flooded the area.

More than $2.2 million in federal funding will help restore the space.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said this money will be coordinated with funds from the state REDI program, hopefully preventing more damage from happening this season.

