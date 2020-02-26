Federal funds secured to fix Wright’s Landing in City of Oswego

CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wright’s Landing Marina and International Pier in the Port City is getting some major repairs after Lake Ontario flooded the area.
More than $2.2 million in federal funding will help restore the space.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said this money will be coordinated with funds from the state REDI program, hopefully preventing more damage from happening this season.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- 2020 draft offers wide receiver solutions
- Petition season in Central New York: Candidates trying for enough signatures to get on the ballot
- Coronavirus cases continue to rise around the world
- Syracuse University puts new travel restrictions in place due to coronavirus
- DOH will receive $40M to prepare a statewide response to the novel coronavirus
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App