UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The federal government is formally accusing disgraced Madison County investor Miles Burton Marshall of running a “Ponzi scheme” in a court document filed this week.

“The Debtor’s business model contains all the hallmarks of a Ponzi scheme,” writes the Utica-based assistant U.S. trustee.

In March, Marshall’s attorney told NewsChannel 9 his client is “not running a Ponzi scheme… as is evident by the fact that he has a number of successful businesses, including over 100 investment properties in and around the Hamilton area.”

A Ponzi scheme is defined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as “an investment fraud that pays existing investors with funds collected from new investors.”

In the court filing, Marshall is accused of admittedly having “paid existing noteholders to whom he promised a return of 8% interested, by borrowing new funds from future noteholders to whom he likewise promised the same returns.”

NewsChannel 9 has previously reported on the hundreds of people who invested a total of $90 million in what they thought was the promise of a generous return on their principal payment, many of whom have now lost their life savings.

Marshall’s remaining assets include nearly 100 pieces of real estate in Madison County, valued collectively less than $18 million.

“Even if the property values doubled, which would be unrealistic, the Debtor could not come anywhere close to repaying his noteholders,” writes the U.S. government.

In the document, the government now requests the assigned bankruptcy judge to strip Marshall of his remaining assets by assigning an independent trustee to oversee his accounts.

Marshall, who filed for bankruptcy in April, has not been charged with a crime. The New York State Attorney General opened an investigation in March.