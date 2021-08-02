Federal judge rules to keep Proud Boy from Syracuse in jail for accusations of storming U.S. Capitol

SYRACUSE, N.Y. and WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — The man from the Eastwood area of Syracuse accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6th as a member of the “Proud Boys” will stay in jail, a federal judge ruled Monday.

Matthew Greene was arrested in April based on what federal prosecutors argue was his “substantial role in the breach of the Capitol” and should be included in a “different category of dangerousness” than people who followed in after his group.

Monday, 33-year-old Matthew Greene appeared before two different judges: an Onondaga County Court judge in Syracuse on state charges and a federal judge in Washington on the more serious federal charges.

Joining the Onondaga County hearing by telephone from a Virginia jail, Greene was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned on criminal possession of weapons charges.

When the FBI raided Greene’s Eastwood home in January, three guns were found: an AR-15 and two semi-automatic guns, one of which was found locked in a secret compartment of a shelf.

The weapons are considered illegal in New York State.

Onondaga County Court Judge Stephen Dougherty ruled that the local charges alone did not warrant Greene to spend time in jail locally, if he was let out of jail on federal charges.

Four hours later, Greene appeared before a federal judge on the more serious charges.

The judge decided to keep Greene in jail.

As a member of the “Proud Boys,” Greene is accused of conspiring to obstruct Congress’ certification of the 2020 election results, a claim federal prosecutors argue Greene admitted to.

Using video surveillance as evidence, prosecutors argue that Greene was one of the first people to go beyond already-toppled barricades and into the U.S. Capitol complex.

In addition to the weapons found by FBI agents, 2,000 rounds of ammunition were found to have been purchased after January 6.

Greene’s Syracuse-based attorney, Michael Kasmarek, argued that Greene should be let out of custody because after passing the barricades, he didn’t harm any Capitol Police officers and retreated from the U.S. Capitol while others went into the building.

Greene is not accused of entering the building. Federal prosecutors say he retreated after the initial breach of the complex.