Federal Payroll Program helps many CNY small businesses, but not the perfect fit for some

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The time period for using the Federal Payroll Protection Program, or PPP, Round One are coming up in just a couple weeks for businesses that were awarded one of these loans.

The program was launched by the Small Business Administration in early April to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.

The first round ran out of money quickly, but several businesses in Central New York were able to secure one of these loans first.

Pastabilities, the very successful and popular Armory Square restaurant, was one of them.

“It’s definitely something that could help us tremendously,” says Pastabilities Owner Karyn Korteling.

When the pandemic hit, it decimated her business like so many others, so she jumped at the first round of PPP.

“Many of us are unable to take full advantage of this great program because we were unable to reopen as a business basically, fully,” Korteling tells NewsChannel 9.

With only takeout service possible for restaurants in New York State, Pastabilities only needs half its staff. Korteling says that makes it to meet the program requirements.

SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.

M&T Bank helped thousands of local small businesses get a PPP loan in Round One and Round Two.

Allen Naples, Regional President for M&T Bank, says, “It was very much needed and well-intended. You can imagine when you try to do something of this magnitude this quickly there’s a lot of issues that crop up, we’re working through those.”

He says they are also ready to help businesses with the Federal Main Street program when it’s available.

“And there’s a lot of companies that are waiting on that, but at the end of the day we need to get people back to work and the combination of two is the only thing that’s going to make this thing survive and at a far faster clip,” Naples tells NewsChannel 9.

Korteling adds about PPP, “I am remaining hopeful that this program, the program we’re really focusing on, is amended to help our industry because this is a huge industry in our state.”

She says adjusting the percentage that needs to be used on payroll, or extending the payback time frame would really help businesses in the service industry.

