(WSYR-TV) — In an effort to help the economy during the spread of the coronavirus, the Federal Reserve has cut its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage point.
This is the Federal Reserve’s first rate cut since last year, when it reduced its key short-term rate three times.
The spread of the coronavirus has had a big impact financially around the world.
Lower rates can lead people and businesses to borrow and spend, which can boost economic activity.
But, they can’t directly address the problems that the virus has caused.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Manlius Fire Department ready if novel coronavirus hits Central New York
- The Bumble Bee Seafood Company is launching new products
- Federal Reserve lowers benchmark interest rate
- Redhouse Arts Center working to attract other tenants to their downtown Syracuse home
- The Brassiere Bar & Bistro Serves Up Breakfast And Lunch In One Dish
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App