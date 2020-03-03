Federal Reserve lowers benchmark interest rate

(WSYR-TV) — In an effort to help the economy during the spread of the coronavirus, the Federal Reserve has cut its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage point.

This is the Federal Reserve’s first rate cut since last year, when it reduced its key short-term rate three times.

The spread of the coronavirus has had a big impact financially around the world.

Lower rates can lead people and businesses to borrow and spend, which can boost economic activity.

But, they can’t directly address the problems that the virus has caused.

