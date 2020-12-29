Federal restrictions lifted on canned wine sales

(WETM) – The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau has lifted restrictions that prevented vineyards, such as those in the Finger Lakes, from selling wine in 8.4 and 12oz cans, according to U.S. Senator Charles Schumer.

Senator Schumer says the new regulations will allow greater flexibility in Standards of Fill regulations that will open new opportunities for local wineries.

“Although it was already a heavy-hitter, New York’s $4.8 billion wine industry was left hanging on the vine by TTB’s outdated rules and restrictions,” said Senator Schumer. “Today’s decision to allow winemakers to sell their products in the most popular-sized cans will lead to further economic growth and allow producers to capitalize on an explosive trend. I’m proud to have helped New York’s wine industry cut through the bureaucratic red tape, can regulations that weren’t helping anybody, and uncork the full potential of the Upstate economy.”

In 2019 Schumer visited Watkins Glen to promote relieving regulations on canned wine, saying that the TBB’s “outdated rules and restrictions” on canned wine were leaving the state’s $4.8 billion wine industry “hanging on the vine.”