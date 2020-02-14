FedEx cargo plane declares emergency after landing at Hancock Airport

A FedEx cargo plane declared an emergency on Thursday night after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit.
Hancock Airport officials told NewsChannel 9 that the Boeing 757 landed without incident.
Once on the ground, the crew declared the emergency.
Not long after, the plane was towed to the cargo ramp to be inspected.
