FedEx cargo plane declares emergency after landing at Hancock Airport

A FedEx cargo plane declared an emergency on Thursday night after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit.

Hancock Airport officials told NewsChannel 9 that the Boeing 757 landed without incident.

Once on the ground, the crew declared the emergency.

Not long after, the plane was towed to the cargo ramp to be inspected.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9