(WSYR-TV) — Federal and state officials have yet to find a compromise to allow New Yorkers back into federal Trusted Traveler programs.
Even as a Homeland Security official says Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s latest offer looks “promising.”
Cuomo said he would give up the DMV records, but no Social Security numbers as they can be used to find undocumented immigrants.
New York State argues that the fed’s move is meant to punish the state for enacting a law that lets illegal immigrants get driver’s licenses.
The state also believes it is punishment for barring federal immigration agents from state motor vehicle records.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse falls at 8th-ranked NC State
- Syracuse women’s lacrosse game set for Friday moved
- WATCH: Lake effect snow stays well north of Syracuse overnight
- 3rd annual NAACP address to the community took place Thursday night
- Feds, Cuomo still in talks on Trusted Traveler ban
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App