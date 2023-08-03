(WSYR-TV) — The United Way addresses the people’s needs in the community, and there is nothing more significant than helping those who are hungry. Our friend, Amy Robins of 93-Q, stopped by The Samaritan Center to learn about their mission.

Chris Keller, the Chief Marketing Director of Empower Federal Credit Union, is accompanied by Nori Gartner-Baca, the Communications and Events Specialist of the Samaritan Center along with Morning Show Host on the corner of Willow and State St. in Downtown Syracuse to chat about the soup kitchen that runs everyday of the year.

There are two meals Monday through Friday and one Saturday and Sunday with no questions asked. Volunteers are encouraged to help at the soup kitchen as often as possible!

The volunteers from Empower are doing various tasks, including serving meals behind the line, cleaning plates, wiping tables, and ensuring the guest are taken care of.

The 650-plus employment credit union with 10 employments from their executive team to help out the Samaritan Center.

For more information, check out volunteercny.org. You can also learn more about the Samaritan Center at samcenter.org.