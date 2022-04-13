SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It is warm and a bit humid tonight into tomorrow morning across Central New York before a cold front moves through the region. Until this happens we are at risk for some showers and even thunderstorms.

TONIGHT:

A few more showers and possibly a storm or two is possible tonight but without a cold front or trough of low pressure (not to mention the loss of the heating of the day) we expect the activity to end up scattered and the severe threat is low.

The dew points have been on the rise today and are now in the 50s, something we haven’t seen much of since last fall. That will mean temperatures are slow to drop overnight with most areas ending up in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY:

It’s another unseasonably warm day Thursday with some additional showers and a few storms. The threat of severe weather is lower on Thursday compared to Wednesday afternoon/evening, but we can’t rule out a strong to severe storm with gusty possibly damaging winds between about 10 am and 2 pm with a cold front passage, especially east of Syracuse.

Once the front moves to our east later in the afternoon we not only dry out, but we should see a good deal of sun return as it turns it turns cooler. Even though temperatures reach a high of near 70 degrees, by late afternoon most of us will be in the mid 50s! It should turn out to be a rather nice evening.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

It’s cooler under a clear to partly cloudy sky Thursday night as a bubble of high pressure builds in. Lows drop into the 30s to around 40.

FRIDAY:

Much of Friday looks good under sun to start the day but clouds increase during the afternoon and there could be a shower or two towards sunset. It’s also looking pretty windy with gusts possibly approaching 40 mph at times. It’s a cooler day compared to Wednesday and Thursday, but still above average by a good 5 to 10 degrees.

Unfortunately, chillier air is on the way for the Easter weekend which won’t be great for any outdoor plans you may have with the kids and family. Stay tuned for updates.