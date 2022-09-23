SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –Welcome to fall, cue the cool air. Details below.

FRIDAY:

Even cooler weather is expected for Friday. While there may be a few lingering lake effect showers in the morning there will also be some sunshine in the afternoon, but temperatures won’t get out of the 50s! If that happens it will be the first time since April 30th that has happened.

The weather is looking cool but dry for the walk to the Dome for the Syracuse-Virginia game.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Skies will clear Friday night as high pressure continues to build into Central New York. That will cause the winds to die down a bit and temperatures should easily drop into the low to mid 40s over much of Central New York. Outlying areas make it into the 30s with some patchy frost. In fact, a Frost Advisory is up for Northern Oneida and Otsego Counties.

THIS WEEKEND:

It looks like a split decision on the weather for the final weekend of September.

High pressure is still in control of our weather Saturday. This looks to be our sunniest day of the weekend and dry too with this high around.

After a chilly start (some outlying areas drop into the 30s!) we should warm back into the mid 60s by afternoon.

Unfortunately for us, low pressure is moving east from the Great Lakes and will spread clouds our way starting Saturday night with showers likely to arrive by midday Sunday.

Stay tuned for more updates!