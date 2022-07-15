SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Feels more comfortable out there now, but does it last into the weekend? Details are below…

TONIGHT:

Some clouds work through tonight as a weakening trough of low pressure approaches. However, it doesn’t look like there is enough moisture to spark any showers.

It’s still a comfortable night, but probably not quite as cool as Thursday night with lows in the 50s to around 60.

WEEKEND:

Will the weather stay cooperative for the Syracuse Nationals, Middle Eastern Cultural Festival and many other outdoor activities this weekend across CNY?

At this point, it appears most of the weekend is dry and is great for any water involved activities with more sunshine and heat.

Highs warm well into the 80s Saturday and may get up to near 90 on Sunday with enough sun. There is a very slight chance of a spotty shower Saturday afternoon thanks to a weakening trough moving through, but most won’t see a drop of rain. Same goes for Sunday despite the increasing humidity levels to end the weekend with maybe a spotty storm towards sunset.

As we enter the warmest time of the year across CNY climatologically speaking, a more typical mid-summer heat and humidity is expected to be around into much of next week across the area.

MONDAY:

An area of low pressure and frontal system moves through Central New York Monday. With dew points coming up, this system will have plenty of moisture to work with. Showers and storms are likely to start the week and that is not necessarily a bad thing.

With parts pf the region now in “Abnormally Dry” conditions, any widespread rainfall to start the week would be beneficial.