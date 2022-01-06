Feeling lucky? New York State Gaming Commission approves major sports betting apps

(WSYR-TV) — New Yorkers looking to put wagers on sports via their phone might be able to do so as soon as this Saturday, January 8, 2022.

News: NYS Gaming Commission Approves Four Platform Providers and Operators to Commence Mobile Sports Wagering: https://t.co/3IhDZ3h5Uf — NYSGamingCommission (@NYSGamingComm) January 6, 2022

The New York State Gaming Commission announced Thursday that four licensed Mobile Sports Wagering Operators:

Caesars Sportsbook

DraftKings

FanDuel

Rush Street Interactive

DraftKings and Rush Street Interactive have confirmed their apps will be ready for launch Saturday. NewsChannel 9 is still waiting to hear from Caesars, who is a partner of Turning Stone, and FanDuel.

“We are excited to finally be able to offer millions of passionate New York sports fans the top rated

DraftKings mobile and online Sportsbook,” said Jason Robins, CEO, co-founder and chairman of the

board, DraftKings. “We want to extend a special thanks to Governor Hochul, Senator Addabbo,

Assemblyman Pretlow, the New York Gaming Commission along with the tireless efforts of our

dedicated DraftKings team for making this a reality.”

Services provided on each of the newly-approved betting apps are as follows:

Caesars Sportsbook: Props, futures, parlays and more allow users to bet on upwards of one hundred sporting events per day. Live bets are allowed, and they will teach you in-app how to make wagers on a variety of sports.

Draftkings: Best known for its parlays, this sportsbook allows users to bet across a variety of professional sports including the NFL, NBA, and MLB.

FanDuel: Bet on spreads, money line bets, futures bets, and props across all major U.S. sports.

Rush Street Interactive: Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations focused on American football and beyond.

You must be 18 or older to gamble in New York State. Please wager responsibly.