SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After finally reaching the 70s or higher again for the first time since Friday, we may flirt with 80 Tuesday, but does that come with the chance of rain?

TONIGHT:

Clouds increase and thicken during the night with a shower or two possible towards morning as a warm front nears the area. It’s not as cool tonight either with lows in the 50s for most.

TUESDAY (WELCOME SUMMER):

Summer officially starts at 5:14 Tuesday morning, and more seasonable, summer-like temperatures should return to Central New York. Highs end up warming into the mid to upper 70s, possibly touching 80 if we see enough sun. It also turns a bit more humid during the afternoon too.

Unfortunately, the chances of a few showers and storms go up a bit late Monday night and Tuesday thanks to a warm front slowly moving close to the region. The best chances for wet weather will be from I-81 east during the afternoon. Overall, though, Tuesday should feature a good amount of dry time too.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

It appears there’s a better chance of some showers and a few storms late Tuesday night thanks to the stalled out warm front in CNY. It’s a very mild and somewhat muggy night too with lows dropping into the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some showers and a few storms look to be even more likely Wednesday thanks to a cold/occluded front moving in from the northwest. It’s likely a muggy and possibly warmer day too with highs in the low 80s at least, higher if there’s any kind of appreciable sun.

Severe storm threat right now looks to be low with the best chance of severe storms south of CNY into Pennsylvania where the core of the heat and humidity will be. However, any showers and storms that do develop will probably be slow movers into the evening and may very well produce heavy rain in a short period of time possibly leading to some localized flooding. Stay tuned for updates.