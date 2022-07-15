SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Feels more comfortable out there now, but how long does it last? Details are below…

TODAY:

The atmosphere continues to dry out for Friday and as high pressure builds in from the west, we expect there to be plenty of sunshine to finish up the work week. Temperatures remain very seasonable for this time of year, low 80s, but it does look like more warmth builds our way for the weekend.

TONIGHT:

Some clouds work through tonight as a weakening trough of low pressure approaches. It’s still a comfortable night, but probably not quite as cool as Thursday night with lows in the 50s to around 60.

WEEKEND:

Will the weather stay cooperative for the Syracuse Nationals, Middle Eastern Cultural Festival and many other outdoor activities this weekend across CNY?

At this point, it appears most of the weekend is dry and is great for any water involved activities with more sunshine and heat.

Highs warm well into the 80s Saturday and may get up to near 90 on Sunday with enough sun. There is a very slight chance of a spotty shower Saturday thanks to a weakening trough, but most won’t see a drop of rain. Same goes for Sunday despite the increasing humidity levels to end the weekend with maybe a spotty storm towards sunset.