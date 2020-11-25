Feldmeier Equipment donates nearly $16K to Food Bank of Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — Feldmeier Equipment has donated nearly $16,000 to the Food Bank of Central New York.

The donation was to recognize the contributions the food bank staff has made in relation to COVID-19 relief efforts.

All Feldmeier employees also received $50 checks from the company for the Thanksgiving holiday.

