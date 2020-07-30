FEMA announces additional dates for online seminar

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — FEMA has announced additional dates for an online seminar designed to help advise municipalities, non-profits and government agencies on whether they can apply for COVID-19 disaster assistance funding.

For-profit businesses and private citizens are not eligible for the funding.

Virtual “Applicant Brief” seminars are set for August 12 and August 26.

Anyone that is seeking reimbursement from FEMA for COVID-19 response activities is encouraged to register.

To register for the August 12 seminar that takes place at 1 p.m., click here.

To register for the August 26 seminar that takes place at 1 p.m., click here.