FEMA representatives to tour flood damaged areas of Oneida and Herkimer Counties

(WSYR-TV) – Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be touring flood-damaged areas of Oneida and Herkimer Counties next week. The announcement was made Saturday by Congressman Anthony Brindisi of Utica.

The tour comes after Rep. Brindisi called for a preliminary damage assessment of the region earlier this week.

Brindisi issued the following statement:

“I’m glad to see the state and FEMA heeded my bipartisan call to assess our region after the devastating floods. I welcome the assessment and hope we can continue to work together to get more resources on the ground. This is an important first step and I’ll continue to work with local, county, state, and federal agencies to try and make these communities whole.”

In order to receive money from FEMA, the state must conduct a preliminary damage assessment in coordination with FEMA. In order to meet the threshold for public assistance, the impacted counties and the state must both meet a monetary damage threshold. That threshold varies by county and the state threshold is $29.6 million.

Neighbors dealing with flood damaged properties are encouraged to report property damage to their county emergency services offices.