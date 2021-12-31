Woman arrives at Upstate with a gunshot wound to the leg after Police respond to shots fired call

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, December 30, 2021, at around 7:23 P.M., officers responded to the 2000 block of E Fayette Street for a shooting with injuries call.

According to Police, when officers arrived on the scene, they located a bullet along with evidence of shots fired.

Police report that around the same time officers located the evidence, a 26-year-old female entered Upstate Hospital via private transport with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.