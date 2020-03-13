Female STEM Professionals Go Purple For 5th Annual #DressForSTEM

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

You may see a lot of purple on social media the next few days, especially from the weather community.

Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 female STEM professionals around the world including our own meteorologists Kate Thornton and Lindsay Raychel will be wearing purple for #DressForSTEM. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.

This is the fifth annual #DressForSTEM event bringing awareness to the need for more women in science, technology, engineering, and math careers. In the past Dress for STEM has taken place on Pi Day, March 14th, which celebrates the mathematical constant pi. This year, because pi day occurs on Saturday, Dress for STEM has expanded to a two day event to include both female STEM professionals who work weekends or weekdays.

Dress For STEM started with a group of female meteorologists and their desire to inspire girls to translate a passion for STEM fields into degrees and employment. Women currently hold only 28% of science and engineering jobs despite making up 47% of the general workforce.

The Syracuse television market exceeds those stats since women currently make up half of the on-air broadcast meteorologists!

Anyone who wants to participate can wear purple and post a picture to social media using the hashtag #DressForSTEM.