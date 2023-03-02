SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Fire Department’s HAZMAT team confirmed Thursday that the drug likely responsible for the death of a 55-year-old man and a 25-year-old man inside a Brighton Towers apartment Wednesday was fentanyl.

“During the course of their operation, they identified a powder on one of the victims that was confirmed to be fentanyl,” said Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

A third person found in the sixth-floor apartment was treated at the hospital and later released. At this time, Chief Monds says they don’t have any confirmation on other substances at play but testing is being conducted and results can take up to a month.

Upstate doctors also shared with NewsChannel 9 that evidence suggests the nine first responders and Upstate staff that were treated at the hospital Wednesday for potential contamination were in fact not poisoned by fentanyl from the scene but rather had a severe stress reaction due to fear.

Dr. Sarah Mahonski, Assistant Director of the Upstate New York Poison Center responded to the call Wednesday and said without knowing what or if first responders were exposed to a chemical they followed all proper protocols including closing the ER to ambulances and fully decontaminating each individual.

“As these situations unfold you have limited information. We weren’t sure if there was some other chemical at the scene or carbon monoxide so we kind of take all precautions when we don’t know and I think during that initial period when we really didn’t know what was going on there was a lot of fear that this could be passed from person to person and that may have been when symptoms started to arise in some different staff members and employees,” Dr. Sarah Mahonski, Assistant Director of the Upstate New York Poison Center

Doctors say the symptoms the nine patients were experiencing included increased heart rate and nausea, the opposite of what doctors would expect to see if they were actually exposed to fentanyl, xylazine, or heroin which acts as a sedative.

“In fact, we don’t have a single case of a first responder having a negative outcome from being exposed to an opioid in the field. Once they get here and are decontaminated it’s virtually impossible so I would anticipate people felt what they felt. You really do have the feelings, your heart rate goes up your blood pressure goes up you feel light-headed that’s all a response and that’s real but it’s really hard to for me to say that’s related in any way to any of the drugs that were discovered or thought to be discovered yesterday,” Dr. William Paolo, Upstate’s Director of Emergency Medicine

None of the nine patients treated at Upstate were admitted to the hospital.

The bottom line both doctors want the public to know is that treating someone who may be overdosing is still safe in fact, they say you should if you can.

If you or someone you know is suspected of being poisoned you can call Upstate’s Poison Center Hotline at 800-222-1222.

You can also call or text the confidential Onondaga County harm reduction line for free Narcan and fentanyl test strips at 315-418-5365.