Festival of Trees kicks off Friday night at Everson Museum of Art

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As you look for one perfect tree for your home, how about 100 perfect ones at the Everson Museum of Art?

The Festival of Trees officially kicks off Friday night at 6 p.m. and continues until 8 p.m.

The ten-day holiday showcase will be on display through December 15th, with more than 100 trees, wreaths, and other displays, along with live performances.

The Festival of Trees will be open every day, except Mondays and Tuesdays.

