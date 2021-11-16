Festival of Trees & Light returns to the Everson Museum of Art December 4

(WSYR-TV) — After going virtual last year due to the pandemic, the Festival of Trees & Light is returning for its 36th annual event at the Everson Museum of Art.

The event is expanding to three weeks and will run from December 4, 2021, to December 19, 2021.

“After a very challenging year, the Festival of Trees & Light is back and better than ever. If anything positive can be said about the pandemic, it’s that our resilient group of volunteers and the Everson staff not only adapted but embraced new ideas to bring our community together to celebrate the wonder and magic of this time of year. Getting out of the darkness will take time. This year’s Festival is a great return to the joy of the season,” said Members’ Council president Pattie Miller.

Live performances will be sprinkled throughout the three week-long festival. There will be an a cappella jam Thursday, December 9, and a performance by the Syracuse City Ballet two days later. Seasonal items and trees will also be for sale. Plus, Santa will reside at the festival.

For complete details on this year’s Festival of Trees and Light and to purchase advance tickets, visit everson.org/fotl2021.