SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Members of the community are invited to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at a festival in Syracuse on Saturday.

The event runs from noon until 5:00 p.m. at the McCarthy Mercantile below Wildflowers Armory at 217 South Salina Street.

There will be singers, dancers and speakers to honor different cultures within the A.A.P.I community in Central New York.