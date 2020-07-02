Festive Firework Hot Dogs For Summer BBQ

A fun way to feed your little ones for a backyard BBQ!
Ingredients:
- 1 Package crescent roll dough
- 6 Kosher beef hot dogs
- 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 3 Tablespoons cheddar cheese, shredded
- 1 Tablespoon melted butter
- Sesame seeds, for topping
- 3 Slices string cheese, for fireworks garnish
- Wooden skewers
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line baking sheet with parchment.
- Thread hot dogs onto wooden skewers.
- Roll out crescent roll dough on floured surface with a wooden rolling pin.
- Spread 1 tablespoon mustard on dough and sprinkle with cheese.
- Cut dough into strips, then wrap around hot dogs in a spiral pattern.
- Brush dough with melted butter, and top with sesame seeds.
- Bake for about 17 minutes, or until dough is golden brown and cooked through.
