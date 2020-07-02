Festive Firework Hot Dogs For Summer BBQ

A fun way to feed your little ones for a backyard BBQ!

Ingredients: 

  • 1 Package crescent roll dough 
  • 6 Kosher beef hot dogs 
  • 1 Tablespoon Dijon mustard 
  • 3 Tablespoons cheddar cheese, shredded 
  • 1 Tablespoon melted butter 
  • Sesame seeds, for topping 
  • 3 Slices string cheese, for fireworks garnish 
  • Wooden skewers

Directions: 

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line baking sheet with parchment.  
  • Thread hot dogs onto wooden skewers. 
  • Roll out crescent roll dough on floured surface with a wooden rolling pin.  
  • Spread 1 tablespoon mustard on dough and sprinkle with cheese. 
  • Cut dough into strips, then wrap around hot dogs in a spiral pattern.  
  • Brush dough with melted butter, and top with sesame seeds.  
  • Bake for about 17 minutes, or until dough is golden brown and cooked through.

