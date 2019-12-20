Festive Holiday Flowers From Wegmans

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A beautiful floral arrangement can be a great gift or decoration for the holidays, but you don’t have to go to a specialty shop to find one. The Wegmans floral department has a variety of flowers fit for any occasion.

Christine Sheppard of the DeWitt Wegmans Floral Department has been busy crafting up many different options. She says that this time of year does highlight red and green but Hanukkah is also an important part of the holiday season.

“We wouldn’t want to overshadow Christmas because Hanukkah is coming up also and that starts on the eve of the 22nd, so there’s beautiful things in blues and silvers and whites and lilies.” Sheppard says.

Wegmans also offers arrangements of all kinds from the traditional centerpiece to items that you may not expect but would be a nice touch during the holidays.

Returning this year are decorated boxwood trees with silver-frosted pine cones, ribbons, and ornaments. They are sold in different sizes with the smallest starting around $35.00.

You can find these arrangements and others at your local Wegmans Floral Department. For more information visit Wegmans.com.

