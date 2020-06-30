Festive Ice Cream Sandwich Cookies Perfect For Your Summer BBQ

The Fourth of July is on a Saturday this year —and while the festivities might be less than ideal — it doesn’t mean your food has to be! Baking expert Tina Zaccardi is back with a simple summer dessert that’s perfect for any socially distanced setting.

Here is how to make the cookies:

INGREDIENTS:

4 Ounces of Butter (114 grams)

1/3 Cup of Granulated Sugar

1/3 Cup of Light Brown Sugar

1/2 Teaspoon of Kosher Salt

1/2 Teaspoon of Baking Soda

1 Large Egg Yolk

3/4 Cup + 2 Tablespoons of All Purpose Flour (105 grams)

1/4 Cup of Unsweetened Cocoa (25 grams)

1 Cup of Red White & Blue Nonpareil Sprinkles

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

In the bowl of an electric mixer cream together the butter, sugars, salt and baking soda for 1-2 minutes on medium speed.

Add the egg yolk and mix until combined.

Whisk together the flour and cocoa and add to the butter mixture and beat on low until the flour mixture is just combined.

Place the sprinkles in a bowl.

Using a tablespoon size scoop portion the batter. Place each ball of dough into the sprinkles and roll around until the dough is entirely covered with sprinkles.

Place on a baking sheets lined with parchment paper 2” apart.

Bake for 15-16 minutes until the cookies are set. Remove them from the oven and rap the sheet once on the counter. This will flatten the cookie and create the crackly top.

This recipe can be doubled.

Makes about 18 cookies.

To assemble:

1 – 48 ounce container of vanilla ice cream or your favorite flavor

Bake the cookies without rolling in the sprinkles.

The day before, line a 9” square pan with plastic wrap.

Let the ice cream sit on the counter for 10 minutes to soften.

Spread the ice cream in an even layer in the pan and cover with plastic wrap and place in the freezer overnight.

Place the sprinkles in a flat dish or a pan with a rim.

After the cookies are cooled remove the ice cream from the freezer and remove from the pan. Remove the plastic on top and using a round cutter the same size as you cookies cup out circles of ice cream.

Sandwich the ice cream disc between 2 cookies and roll the ice cream sides in the sprinkles.

Place the completed sandwiches in a container and place in the freezer until ready to serve.

To learn more about Tina and to get other recipes you can visit her website, TinaZaccardi.com.