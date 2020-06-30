Festive Ice Cream Sandwich Cookies Perfect For Your Summer BBQ

The Fourth of July is on a Saturday this year —and while the festivities might be less than ideal — it doesn’t mean your food has to be! Baking expert Tina Zaccardi is back with a simple summer dessert that’s perfect for any socially distanced setting.
Here is how to make the cookies:
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 Ounces of Butter (114 grams)
- 1/3 Cup of Granulated Sugar
- 1/3 Cup of Light Brown Sugar
- 1/2 Teaspoon of Kosher Salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon of Baking Soda
- 1 Large Egg Yolk
- 3/4 Cup + 2 Tablespoons of All Purpose Flour (105 grams)
- 1/4 Cup of Unsweetened Cocoa (25 grams)
- 1 Cup of Red White & Blue Nonpareil Sprinkles
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- In the bowl of an electric mixer cream together the butter, sugars, salt and baking soda for 1-2 minutes on medium speed.
- Add the egg yolk and mix until combined.
- Whisk together the flour and cocoa and add to the butter mixture and beat on low until the flour mixture is just combined.
- Place the sprinkles in a bowl.
- Using a tablespoon size scoop portion the batter. Place each ball of dough into the sprinkles and roll around until the dough is entirely covered with sprinkles.
- Place on a baking sheets lined with parchment paper 2” apart.
- Bake for 15-16 minutes until the cookies are set. Remove them from the oven and rap the sheet once on the counter. This will flatten the cookie and create the crackly top.
- This recipe can be doubled.
- Makes about 18 cookies.
To assemble:
- 1 – 48 ounce container of vanilla ice cream or your favorite flavor
- Bake the cookies without rolling in the sprinkles.
- The day before, line a 9” square pan with plastic wrap.
- Let the ice cream sit on the counter for 10 minutes to soften.
- Spread the ice cream in an even layer in the pan and cover with plastic wrap and place in the freezer overnight.
- Place the sprinkles in a flat dish or a pan with a rim.
- After the cookies are cooled remove the ice cream from the freezer and remove from the pan. Remove the plastic on top and using a round cutter the same size as you cookies cup out circles of ice cream.
- Sandwich the ice cream disc between 2 cookies and roll the ice cream sides in the sprinkles.
- Place the completed sandwiches in a container and place in the freezer until ready to serve.
To learn more about Tina and to get other recipes you can visit her website, TinaZaccardi.com.
