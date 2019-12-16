Few people take advantage of ‘Green Light Law’ on first day

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Monday, December 16, the “Green Light Law” went into effect.

It will allow applicants lacking a valid social security number to apply, using other forms of identification, like a foreign passport or a driver’s license from another country.

Several County DMVs told NewsChannel 9 they were busy Monday, but not because of the new law. Cortland, Cayuga, and Seneca Counties all said they had no one sign up Monday. Madison saw one person. The Fulton location in Oswego county did tell NewsChannel 9 several people signed up today, but did not give a specific number.

“It has been very quiet, we have had one person come in today and they had the documents necessary and we were able to authenticate with a device that was provided by the state,” said Madison County Clerk Michael Keville.

New York has become one of just 14 states to allow undocumented immigrants the ability to get a license. Since the law passed in June, clerks like Keville and others across New York State have been very open about their concerns with it and the low standard of proof of identity.

