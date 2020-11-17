Fewer Americans traveling for Thanksgiving in the year of COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fewer Americans will travel this Thanksgiving holiday weekend than last year. According to the American Automobile Association, holiday-related travel is expected to be down at least 10% this year, the biggest year-to-year drop since the Great Recession hit in 2008.

The AAA says its forecast models in mid-October expected about 50 million people to travel during the holiday weekend, down from 55 million in 2019. But as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase, and states add more restrictions, the AAA believes even fewer people will be traveling.

“The wait-and-see travel trend continues to impact final travel decisions, especially for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “The decision to travel is a personal one. For those who are considering making a trip, the majority will go by car, which provides the flexibility to modify holiday travel plans up until the day of departure.”

AAA reports airline travel is expected to be down 47.5% from 2019, train, bus, and cruise travel expected to be down 76.2%, and travel by auto down 4.3%. Those traveling by car are expected to travel shorter distances and for fewer days than in years past.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9