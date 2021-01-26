Fewer guns found during TSA security screenings in 2020

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says officers stopped 12 handguns at Upstate New York airport security checkpoints in 2020. However, there was a dramatic drop of approximately 65% of passengers who flew last year due to the pandemic.

The TSA says each of the firearms wasdiscovered by officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints.

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 3,257 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year, although the total number of passengers screened at airport checkpoints across the country fell by 500 million compared to 2019 due to the pandemic. The result was that twice as many firearms per million passengers screened were detected at checkpoints in 2020 compared to 2019. In 2020, TSA caught approximately 10 firearms per million passengers as compared to about 5 firearms per million passengers in 2019. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2020, about 83 percent were loaded. Firearms were caught at 234 airport checkpoints nationwide.

TSA firearms catches at checkpoints in airports in the Upstate New York region, 2015 to 2020

Airport 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) 2 6 3 7 3 5 Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) 2 2 3 2 5 4 Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) 5 0 4 2 2 1 Albany International Airport (ALB) 1 2 6 3 1 2 Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH) 0 0 0 0 1 0 Elmira Corning Regional Airport (ELM) 0 0 0 0 1 0 Totals 10 10 16 14 13 12

Travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapon permit, firearms are not permitted to be carried onto an airplane. However, travelers with proper firearm permits can travel legally with their firearms in their checked bags if they follow a few simple guidelines.