Fidelis Care is Working To Get Everyone Covered During Open Enrollment

Open enrollment is well underway and Fidelis Care is looking to ring in the New Year with everyone covered.

Tom Julian is the director of sales and marketing at Fidelis Care and he says that getting yourself situated with health coverage should be just as important as gearing up for the holidays.

“You’re getting closer to Christmas but you’re also getting real close to the time when you have to enroll for January first coverage,” he says. “You have to enroll by the fifteenth of December or you won’t have coverage until February,” he adds.

Fidelis Care is a statewide health insurance company that offers some of the lowest monthly premiums in New York State. They offer a variety of options that can cater to your needs.

Choosing the right plan for you and your family can be a challenge but Julian says that getting the right kind of help can be key.

“If you try to do it yourself you will probably end up taking a lot longer than if you had assistance through one of our assistors,” he says. “They work with between seven and eight people a day, so they’re very good and they can take the shortcuts that you don’t know about,” he adds.

The deadline for January health coverage is December 15.

Fidelis Care is located at 5010 Campuswood Drive in East Syracuse. They are open Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 5pm. For more information visit fideliscare.org.