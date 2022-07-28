(WSYR-TV) — One of the most iconic sports films of all time, “Field of Dreams” has lived on in our minds and hearts since its release in 1989, and now, the movie is making its own impact here in Central New York.

Fortunately, fans of the classic film residing in the Syracuse area will have the chance to meet “Field Of Dreams” actor Dwier Brown on July 30.

Though he was only in the film for about six minutes, Dwier Brown played a key part in the fantasy aspect of the story with his role as Kevin Costner’s late father, John Kinsella. You may remember his appearance on camera as he emerged from the corn fields to play catch with his son.

“It touches on this very human desire to maybe have a second chance to talk to, you know, your dad or your mom, or somebody who has passed on,” says Dwier, whose own father passed away unexpectedly about a month before he shot his scene in the movie.

“Leaving my dad’s funeral and going to play a dead father coming out of the corn to have a catch with their son, you know, made that moment of course much more poignant for me,” he shares.

To this day, Dwier still holds on to the baseball mitt he once used when playing catch with his dad.

The actor’s appearance in Syracuse will take place at NBT Bank Stadium on Saturday, home of the Syracuse Mets, where he plans on stirring up fond memories from the 1989 film.

The event is called “Your Friend In The Corn Night,” where Dwier will host a youth parade at 5:45 p.m. and will later be signing autographs at 7 p.m. The Syracuse Mets will be playing against the Omaha Storm Chasers at 6:35 p.m.

To get tickets, visit SyracuseMets.com.