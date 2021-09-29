Fight at Madison-Oneida BOCES involving several students, parent under investigation

TOWN OF VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There was an incident involving multiple students at the Madison-Oneida BOCES in Verona on Wednesday, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol.

Around noon on Wednesday, an Oneida County Sheriff’s deputy assigned as a school resource officer responded to a fight in the BOCES building. While the deputy was investigating, he was made aware of another confrontation involving several other students and a parent, which he immediately responded to.

The sheriff’s office said that after the people dispersed, someone said the parent involved “was in possession of a handgun during the altercation”.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this claim, to see if there was in fact a handgun brought onto the campus. There does not seem to be any imminent threat to students or school members, the sheriff’s office says, and the investigation is ongoing.