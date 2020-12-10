SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man is recovering in the hospital and another man was arrested Wednesday night after a fight broke out, which led to a stabbing.
According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of W. Onondaga St. at approximately 10:50 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a stabbing.
At the scene, police say they found a 26-year-old man who had been stabbed in the abdomen. The victim was brought to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.
An investigation by police revealed a fight between the victim and two other men broke out at the house before officers arrived. As a result, police arrested 25-year-old Darnell Jones and he was charged with second degree assault.
Police say the investigation is continuing for the other man involved in the fight.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Fight between 3 men Saturday night in Syracuse leads to 1 man in the hospital and another arrested
- Onondaga County Medical Society honors late LaFayette doctor
- WATCH: Onondaga County Exec. updates residents on COVID-19 cases
- WATCH: Syracuse’s Menorah lighting scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday
- Ellen DeGeneres diagnosed with COVID-19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App