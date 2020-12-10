Fight between 3 men Saturday night in Syracuse leads to 1 man in the hospital and another arrested

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man is recovering in the hospital and another man was arrested Wednesday night after a fight broke out, which led to a stabbing. 

According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of W. Onondaga St. at approximately 10:50 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a stabbing. 

At the scene, police say they found a 26-year-old man who had been stabbed in the abdomen. The victim was brought to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive. 

An investigation by police revealed a fight between the victim and two other men broke out at the house before officers arrived. As a result, police arrested 25-year-old Darnell Jones and he was charged with second degree assault.

Police say the investigation is continuing for the other man involved in the fight.

