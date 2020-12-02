Fight leads to arrest of man for drugs, possession of weapon in Auburn

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A call for a fight in Auburn lead to the arrest of an Auburn man on multiple charges.
On Tuesday around 9:40 p.m., the Auburn Police Department was called to Logan Street for a fight. There, Harry W. Hurst III, 40, of Auburn, was arrested. Officers found cocaine and a handgun both on Hurst and inside the vehicle Hurst was in. Nearly $2,000 in cash was recovered, as well.
Hurst is facing multiple charges, including Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing Governmental Administration.
