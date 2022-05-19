OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Manor at Seneca Hill, a nursing home in Oswego, had their “Thank a Soldier” event on Thursday which brought together Veterans and a National Guard members who is helping during the pandemic.

Sergeant Jakob Cunningham has been with the nursing home since March 2022. He helps check people in, and provides visitors with the equipment they need to enter the facility. He sat down with Veterans at the nursing home and the stories started flowing. One resident, Bill Warner who served in U.S. Navy for more than three years, shared stories with the group. “The big joke is a buddy of mine was on the destroyer tender and I was in the destroyer.” Warner said destroyers are slow boats. “They went to the world’s fair and the destroyer tender had to dig all the coffee beans off the bottom of the boat,” Warner said while laughing.

Sgt. Cunningham said hearing and sharing stories with the Veterans, makes his job that much better. “When there’s a domestic emergency it’s usually the national guard that gets called to do it, so hurricane’s in Puerto Rico, tornadoes in Texas , that freeze over, the pandemic, that’s primarily what I was interested in doing and it’s been to be able to actually go out and assist the community.”

Currently, the nursing home has four members of the National Guard helping with pandemic needs. Officials with the nursing home say residents seem to enjoy having them there.